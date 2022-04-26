RGX 11z Pro 2: New skin bundle release date and price

Missed out on the original RGX skins in October 2021? Now you have a chance to buy the RGX 11z Pro 2.

VALORANT sets themselves apart from other tactical FPS games in may ways. Weapon skins being one of the most popular factors for that. The whacky, unique and colourful skin collection that Riot Games has created for VALORANT is truly amazing. From classics such as the Prime Vandal and Reaver Vandal to the newer releases such as ZEDD Phantom and RGX Vandal.

Fans are constantly waiting for the next skin bundle launch to click enemy heads with the latest animations and finishers. The RGX 11z Pro series was such a hit, Riot has announced to release a second version.

Also read: VALORANT’s new Initiator Fade is here to hunt you down

Prices for all guns

With Episode Four, Act Three comes a new version of the RGX weapon skins. This skin line will feature a Classic, Phantom, Operator, Spectre, and Butterfly knife. The skins will be released together for a set amount of time. In this bundle, players will be able to purchase all of the skins along with an exclusive spray, player card, and gun buddy that can only be purchased while the bundle is in the featured slot.

The bundle can be purchased when the shop refreshes on April 27 for 8,700 VALORANT Points. Each weapon skin and extra can be purchased separately from the bundle, but purchasing the bundle saves some money and gives the Butterfly knife for free.

Price per weapon skin- 2,175VP

Melee price – 4350 VP

Player card price – 375VP

Spray price – 325VP

Gun buddy price – 475VP

RGX 2 is an Exclusive Tier Skinline. | #VALORANT Price per Skin – 2175VP

Playercard Price – 375VP

Spray Price – 325VP

Gunbuddy Price – 475VP

Bundle Price – 8700VP pic.twitter.com/OLA9W89Tp5 — ValorLeaks | Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) April 24, 2022

Also read: VALORANT: Upcoming Sova nerfs in VALORANT

Release Date for RGX 11z Pro 2

VALORANT Episode Four, Act Three introduces not only a new Agent but an addition to the beloved RGX 11Z Pro weapon skins. On April 27, the shop will refresh at varying times throughout the globe.