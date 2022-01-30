Riot Games have confirmed and allocated slots for VCT Champions and Masters

Riot Games has announced changes regarding the allocation of slots for the 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour Masters and Champions events.

VCT 2022 Masters will have 12 teams from around the globe whereas the Champions will see 16 sides competing for glory. Organizers are set to make the tournament more interesting and exciting by engaging more teams from different regions.

In the most recent blog post titled “VCT Challengers Kicks Off Soon!”, Anton Ferraro, the Global Communications Lead for Valorant Esports, highlighted a few things. Including the VCT schedule and timeline for all Challengers events around the world. As well as slots allocation for this year’s VALORANT Champions Tour at Masters and Champions.

VCT Masters and Champions slots for 2022 have been confirmed. #VCT pic.twitter.com/Pvm3ZbuFQi — Liquipedia VALORANT (@LiquipediaVAL) January 27, 2022

Riot confirming slot allocation for the VCT Masters and Champions

This year, Masters events will feature the top twelve teams from the regional Challengers competition, down from 16 slots reserved for last year’s Masters 3 Berlin. According to Riot’s statement, each region is guaranteed at least one spot.

Southeast Asia will be given one extra spot. It is more than the previous year’s allotment of only one slot in the previous two Masters, taking into consideration the fact that Oceania is now part of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) area instead of North America. Additionally, South Asia will now have a direct pathway to Masters and Champions through the APAC Playoffs.

EMEA and North America will be getting one lesser spot. Brazil, Latin America, Korea, and Japan have been allocated one spot. With Brazil and Latin America sharing an additional slot that each region’s teams will fight for prior to each Masters tournament.

