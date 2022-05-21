Ask VALORANT leads to Riot recieving a lot of backlash from the VALORANT community

VALORANT fans were disappointed following an Ask VALORANT blog post released by Riot Games on May 19.

Ask VALORANTis a blog released by the creators to give the community insight into the future of the game. The most recent update touched on gifting skins, AFK penalties, and the much-anticipated replay system.

Steven Eldredge from game production said that “the shortest answer today is that there is no plan for a player-facing version of a replay system, as of now.”

Backlash from the VALORANT community

This answer was not well received by the community and prompted two separate trending Reddit posts. The first one was titled “Not spending any more money after that dev post,”. While the other one said, “After this Ask VALORANT, I’m worried.”

The first post touched specifically on the lack of a replay system in the future despite previous talks of one coming down the line. In 2020, there was another Ask VALORANT blog post that directly addressed the replay system. The devs had said it was something that they were interested in exploring soon.

Meanwhile, the second post discussed the lack of gameplay-focused updates and touched on the mass amount of weapon skins and battle pass items being released instead.

Will Riot Games ever introduce a replay system?

Riot’s other popular title, League of Legends, has a replay system that was implemented in the game after several years. It allows players to go back and look through their positioning and how they played the game. It’s something that the FPS community relies heavily on to improve their performance. However after talking about in the original Ask VALORANT it seems as if they have forgotten it.