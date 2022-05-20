Valorant NA Challengers Group Stage Week 2 Schedule

With the NA Valorant Challengers 2 Group Stage continuing today, here is the schedule and when and where to watch the week 2 group stage.

VCT Challengers for the North American region started off a while ago. And we got to see some of the most impressive plays coming out of the top teams for the NA region. We are currently in the Group stage part of the challengers where 12 top teams are divided into two groups of six.

And the 6 teams will go against each other in the round-robin format to qualify for playoffs. We know is a pretty long and somewhat confusing format but it’s worth it. And currently, for now, let’s take look a at the schedule for Week 2.

Also Read: “I don’t buy skins just to have it, or temporarily use it”: Sentinel Tenz talks about his overall decision making when it comes to Valorant skins

Valorant NA VCT Group Stage Schedule

Friday, May 20th

Match 1: FaZe Clan vs Luminosity ( 1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST (21st May))

FaZe Clan vs Luminosity ( (21st May)) Match-2: Ghost Gaming vs The Guard (4:00 PM PDT | 1:00 AM CEST(21 May) | 4:30 PM IST(21st May))

Saturday, May 21st

Match 1: TSM vs 100 Thieves ( 1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST (22nd May))

TSM vs 100 Thieves ( (22nd May)) Match-2: Evil Geniuses vs Sentinels (4:00 PM PDT | 1:00 AM CEST(22nd May) | 4:30 PM IST(22nd May))

Sunday, May 22nd

Match 1: OpTic Gaming vs Cloud 9 ( 1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST (23rd May))

OpTic Gaming vs Cloud 9 ( (23rd May)) Match-2: XSET vs NRG Esports (4:00 PM PDT | 1:00 AM CEST(23rd May) | 4:30 PM IST(23rd May))

Also Read: Project X by 100 Thieves: A game developed by 100T’s creators, pros, and their community

Where can you watch the Series Live?

There are a lot of options to watch the NA VCT Group stage. The official channels for NA VCT 2022 by Valorant are:

1) Twitch

2) Youtube

Riot has also allowed a lot of the fan-favorite streamers to host a watch party for the Valorant Champions tour.

If you don’t want to watch the official stream, you also have the option to watch-party with some big names:

1) Tarik

2) Kyedae

3) Platchatpodcast

The streams will start at 1:00 PM PDT and all the official streams will start around the same time.