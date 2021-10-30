Rise Nation Surprises Everyone, after defeating 100 Thieves in the NA LCQ Upper Finals

Rise Nation, the Valorant’s underdogs send 100 Thieves to the lower bracket, as Rise wins NA LCQ Upper finals.

This upper final is one of the most awaited matches, which was delayed for 2 weeks. The perfect match between the underdogs vs the fan favourites. Going into the Bo3, everyone predicted that 100 would have an easy 2-0 win.

But Rise showed up when mattered the most. They have been the most underrated team of this tournament, but their performance in NA LCQ is a statement made.

100 thieves were the higher seed, so they selected their first map to be Breeze, Rise selected Ascent to be the second map, with Haven being the third map.

Rise Nation Vs 100 Thieves, Map 1: Breeze

This map looked more dominant for 100 thieves, in the beginning, but after everyone warmed up Rise made their comeback. Both teams made a lot of mistakes, but 100T missed critical hits, which Rise took advantage of. Rise won the Breeze map 13-11.

Rise Vs 100 Thieves, Map 2: Ascent

Even though this map was Rise’s pick, 100 Thieves just had the better comp and experience for this map. But still, the map was close but 100T ended up winning the map 13-10.

PUT SOME RESPECT ON THAT BOI @AaronnFtw pic.twitter.com/k5IWv5foFd — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) October 30, 2021

Rise Vs 100 Thieves, Map 3: Haven

The final map for the best of 3 was on Heaven. This map has mostly proven out to be in the favour of 100 thieves. But Rise came prepared, and they read 100 thieves by the book, and the utility usage was enough for Rise to take the dub. Rise ended up winning the map 13-11.

Rise wins the Upper finals with a score of 2-1 and qualifies for the grand finals which will take place on 31st October. The match MVP for Rise Vs 100 Thieves was Rise Neptune, with an ACS(Average COmbact score) of 238 and a K/D of 1.16.

The series MVP goes to @neptunensic. ACS: 238

K/D: 1.16 pic.twitter.com/EeazY24Xu3 — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) October 30, 2021

As a result of this loss, 100 Thieves is pushed down to the lower bracket. There they will have a chance to push forward against the winner of XSET Vs Cloud9.

Rise Nation LCQ to VCT dream is still alive.

