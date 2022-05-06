Sen Rawkus rejoins the Sentinels Valorant Roster as their Coach

After almost 4 months of wait Sentinels finally acquired a coach, and turns out it is someone we are awfully familiar with, Sen Rawkus.

For VCT 2021’s Champions final, Sentinals got their first coach. By loaning Rawkus from his previous Team Faze Clan. But the partnership was cut short after Champions.

Before Rawkus joined Sentinels, he was a Professional player for Faze clan for 2 years. Where he played the role of initiator (Sova) and left the team after their loss in the Last Chance Qualifier.

Sen Rawkus as the Head Coach

Even though Sentinels were one of the best teams for 2021, they seem to have fallen down the wagon for VCT 2022. And seeing that continuous practice wasn’t changing it, they opt to go for a Roster change. And they have been looking to add a coach since Rawkus left.

The reason why rawkus left was that there were issues with the contract with Faze. However, looks like Sentinels finally got the contract from Faze. And before releasing the official announcement, the way Sentinels teased it is actually hilarious.

With the first emoji being a rock and the second being a peach(aka a*s).

But now, Rawkus is the official Head coach for Sentinels, and hopefully, we will finally get to see the sentinels back on top.

Good things are worth the wait Welcome back, Coach — Sentinels (@Sentinels) May 5, 2022

