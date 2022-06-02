Sentinels announce on Twitter that SEN SicK will be taking an extended leave due to “family matters”; SEN Rawkus to replace SicK for the remainder of Stage 2 challengers

Sentinels announce SicK will be taking an extended leave due to family matters and Rawkus will be replacing him for Stage 2 Challengers.

Sentinels fans will be saying goodbye to their beloved SicK for the rest of the Stage 2 NA Challengers. Hunter “SicK” Mims has been a part of Sentinels since April, 2020. He played a vital role for Sentinels in winning the first ever VCT Masters. He is also regarded as one of the top “flex” role players in VALORANT.

SicK is also known for being the second Duelist on their team after TenZ. But due to an “ongoing family matter” he will be taking a leave for the rest of NA Stage 2 Challengers.

Also read: Team Liquid VALORANT Roster trial ex-CSGO player, AREA to replace Sliggy as head coach

Sentinels announce Rawkus to replace SicK

Sentinels have announced Hunter “SicK” Mims will be taking an extended leave to attend to family matters. Head coach, Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty will replace him for the remainder of the VALORANT Champions Tour North America Stage Two.

Hunter “SicK” Mims will be taking an extended leave of absence to attend to an on-going family matter. SicK has our full support during this difficult time. Coach Rawkus will fill in for the remainder of Challengers. — Sentinels (@Sentinels) June 2, 2022

Heading into Stage Two, Sentinels made their first roster move in over a year. They benched founding member Jared “zombs” Gitlin in favor of Eric “Kanpeki” Xu. In the first open qualifier of Stage Two, which took place from April 29 to May 2, Sentinels fell short of qualifying for groups after losses to FaZe and Luminosity.

The second open qualifier spanned from May 6 to May 9, again Sentinels found themselves with their backs against the wall. An early loss to Akrew sent them to the lower bracket where they had to win five consecutive matches to qualify for the group stage.

Sentinels now find themselves 0–3 in the group stage thus far with losses to Luminosity, Evil Geniuses, and OpTic against their name. Their 0–3 record puts them in a must-win situation for their remaining matches against FaZe and Cloud9 to have a chance at making the VALORANT playoffs. Unfortunately, they will have to do it without SicK.

Also read: VALORANT might be adding a 1v1 game mode according to leaks