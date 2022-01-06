Sentinels Reacting to Neon Trailer: Take a look at the Sentinels Valorant roster giving some hilarious reactions to the new Neon Trailer

The new Agent’s trailer received some funny reactions but amongst all the sentinels reacting to neon was simply amazing.

Riot Developers just dropped their upcoming Agent Neon’s first trailer yesterday. And I think it is safe to say that it was an awesome trailer that blew people’s minds. In fact, the people were so stocked that we got to see some hilarious reactions and tweets.

Sentinels are one of the top-performing teams with the highest fan following. And people love and adore the sentinel’s valorant roster as they are very entertaining to watch.

The top two famous members of the sentinel’s roster are Shahzam and Tenz as they have an insane amount of skill and a great sense of humor.

Sentinels Reacting to Neon

Shahzam just like everyone else loves the trailer, as valorant can never disappoint with their content creation. And he said that “Any Agent that like has movement is really fun to play“. he also added that ” she is gonna be so fun to play in rank no matter her she is applied “. However, he did go on to say that :

Neon looks like the most annoying agent to play against LMAO — ShahZaM (@ShahZaMk) January 5, 2022

Sick’s reactions to her abilities were just hilarious. Him being a phoenix main, just mad him tilt seeing that Neon has the ability for double-wall so in-shot RIP Pheonix. His insane quote was “na na na this is overwatch dude, wtf am I watching“. And for her ultimate he said and I quote ” it’s Jett 2.0, but instead of knives it’s electricity” he also added, “is riot trolling? I think riot might me trolling“.

Actual Killua vibes, catch me on my new one trick 😝 https://t.co/VzHHchn4v4 pic.twitter.com/QYjZLTpsHd — TenZ (@TenZOfficial) January 5, 2022

Tenz already seemed unstoppable with his Jett plays. But now after he said that he is going to main Neon, it is going to be so fun to watch. Then maybe someone else will get the chance to play Jett, before him instalocking.

All in all, neon received super positive and fun reactions and feedbacks. And we’re sure that you can’t wait to instalock Neon and dominate your ranked matches.

