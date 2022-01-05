Valorant Ascent Map Callouts : Important map locations and their callouts

The first step to improve your gameplay is to improve your teamwork, i.e. give accurate and informative callouts. So for that purpose, here are Valorant Ascent Map Callouts.

Valorant is a game that is constantly growing. And with it so are its players. And to stand out as a better player than others the most sought out thing is communication. Even your therapist would say that communication is the key to your success. Similarly, communication is also the key to becoming a better player.

The meaning of good communication skills in valorant is to give proper and common callouts of where the people are. Or how low they are, what was their previous location, etc.

Valorant has a total of 7 maps, Ascent, Bind, Breeze, Fracture, Icebox, Heaven, Split. Today we will take a look at one of the first maps, Ascent.

Here are some important callouts for Ascent.

Valorant Ascent Map Callouts

Ascent is similar to CS: GO’s Dust II however, we are not here to talk about CS: GO so moving on. It is one of the first maps from Valorant Beta. Ascent consists of some long peek angles, and some tight tuck in positions that need to be cleared or callout. On that note, let’s break down some import positions.

Ascent A-Site Callouts

A Site

A-Wine

A Main

A-Tree

A Rafters

A-Window

Valorant Ascent Mid Callouts

Mid Top

Mid-Catwalk

Mid Courtyard

Mid-Bottom

Mid Pizza

Mid-Market

Valorant Ascent B Callouts

B Lobby

B-Main

B site

B-Boathouse

B Logs

Agents with the Most impact in Ascent

There are always a set of agents who are really good in some specific matches. And for Ascent the most impactful agents are:

Sova

Killjoy

Astra / Brimstone

Viper

Raze

Cypher

KAY/O

Jett

Pheonix

Each agent provides a different advantage based on their unique ability. However, some combos are also really overpowered.

If you want to learn some more tips and tricks for ascent here is a tutorial video: