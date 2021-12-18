Valorant Episode 4 Leaks: New Agent, New Collection , Agent Reworks and much more

With Valorant Episode 3: Reflection Coming to an end, let’s take a look at the Valorant Episode 4 leaks.

Valorant has gained immense popularity over the past year. It is on the way to becoming the best FPS game in the world. Valorant is also one of the highest watched categories on twitch, managing over 60 Million hours watched per month. And also peaking at 1,032,483 Viewers during Champions.

Valorant’s current Episode “Reflection” has also been a great success. And Riot wants to continue this success through their next Episode. They are looking to add some new features which were teased in Valorant Champions special event. Let’s take a look at leaked upcoming updates and changes.

Valorant Episode 4 Leaks

New Agent, Agent 18

Next Agent Teaser | #VALORANTChampions “I go fast” pic.twitter.com/h2ODSROLIQ — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) December 12, 2021

The new agent’s teaser was shown during the Valorant champions, where the agent says”I go fast”. With this people have given him the name “Agent Sprinter”. Agent 18 might be a Dualist who may give competition to Jett. No other details have been leaked about this new agent, but he/she will arrive with the new Episode.

Yoru Abilities Rework

With the new episode, we will also get a chance to look at the new Yoru. With the feedback from the players and seeing that his pick rate was 0% in VCT 2021, Riot made some changes. The New and improved has the following abilities:

(c) Fakeout: Initially these were fake footsteps, but now riot has replaced the footsteps with a new visual: a carbon copy of Yoru that runs forward, and upon getting shot, will wind up and explode, debuffing enemies.

Initially these were fake footsteps, but now riot has replaced the footsteps with a new visual: a carbon copy of Yoru that runs forward, and upon getting shot, will wind up and explode, debuffing enemies. (e) Gatecrash: Riot has lowered the range at which enemies can see and hear the tether on the map while it travels. They have also increased gatecrash travel speed by 20%. Yoru can now also activate the tether from a distance to trigger a fake teleport, playing the same audio and visuals as if he were teleporting.

Read more about the changes on Valorant’s State of the Agents.

New Collection For Episode 4

New Bundle: Run It Back 2 | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/rWYlwmzG1y — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) December 13, 2021

Every new episode of Valoratn introduces us to a Run It back collection consisting of skins from different bundles. This allows the valorant creative team to get their deserved break. And the players a chance to acquire their favorite skins. The Run it Back 2 collection consists of:

Tethered realms Ghost

Recon Specter

Prime 2.0 Odin

Forsaken Vandal

Origin Operator

Tournament Mode

Valorant Tournament mode was leaked a long time ago. This mode is rank-specific, to illustrate teams participating in the tournament will be in the same rank league.

Riot has hinted that we might be able to take part in this game mode from the coming episode.

After taking a look at the leaks, we hope you are excited as Valorant Episode 4 will kick off on the 12th of January.