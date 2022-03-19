Sentinels vs Guard: Guard continue their dominance by demolishing Sentinels 2:0

Take a look at the recap of the NA VCT playoff’s Upper quarterfinal’s most anticipated match, Sentinels vs Guard.

The Guard has been looking really good in the Stage of NA VCT, with Trent being the key to their success. They have upset some pretty major league teams, and they continue to do so.

Talking about the major league teams, Sentinel’s performance has been really disappointing. This may seem blunt but they just don’t seem to take these matches seriously or maybe not address their issues. As we got to see the repercussions in today’s match.

Sentinels vs Guard

Going into this matchup Sentinels had the first pick, so there choose Bind as the first map. With Guard picking Icebox as the second and Haven being the decider.

Map 1: Bind

Initially, Bind was Sentinels domain however, now they just seem very predictable. And do not look as coordinated as they showed to be. And Guard defiantly took advantage of this and took the map with a score of 13-6.

Map 2: Icebox

If we think their performance on Bind was questionable, I don’t even know how to describe Icebox. They went 1-11 in the first half with Guard just having better Util usage, aim dual, and better confidence overall.

To sum up, Sentinals got destroyed on Icebox and went 1-13 against Guard, and it is really good to see new and upcoming teams uprooting previous kings.

Upcoming matches for both teams

With this amazing performance Guard will proceed to play against Luminosity in the Upper Semifinals. The match will be live on 19th March at 4 PM PST.

And Sentinals have one last chance to try and get into masters, and they will go against Version 1 in the lower bracket. The match will be live on 20th March at 4 PM PST