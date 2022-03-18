Version1 vs Luminosity: How did Luminosity end up disappointing the Kings of Group B?

Take a look at the recap of the Day 2 playoffs match of Stage 1 of the NA Valorant Champions tour, Version1 vs Luminosity.

Version 1 has had the best ending from the NA VCT Group stage, by going 5-0 against the best of the best. And we heard some big comments coming from V1, saying “We’re going to destroy everyone”.

But this match came to be much closer than expected, and definitely sweaty for V1. Even though Luminosity saw some difficulties they showed up when it mattered. And definitely proved V1 and most of the community wrong.

Also Read: Cloud9 vs Knights: How did the first NA VCT playoffs Best of 3 go down?

Version1 vs Luminosity

Going into this matchup LG had the first pick, so they choose Bind as their first map. With V1 picking Ascent as second and Fracture being the decider.

Map 1: Bind

Version 1 has not played a single match on Bind this VCT, and maybe that’s why they seem a bit rocky. Due to this, LG took the dub for the first map with a score of 13-10. This came as a bit of a surprise from V!, but they brought it back late on.

Map 2: Ascent

Let’s take Bind as a warmup for V1 as their performance on AScent vs LG was extraordinary. We had the most famous Astra vs Omen going on and it looks like Astra won as Version 1 took Ascent with a score of 13-8.

Map 3: Fracture



All three maps between these two teams were really close, but one did have to win at the end. And it turns out it was Luminosity with insane util usage and 500iq plays. And won the map and series with the score of 15-13 and 2:1.

LETS GOOO WE UPSET THE 5-0 MONSTERS 😭😭 LFGGGGG that series was too much #VCT — LG bdog (@bdog2916) March 18, 2022

Also Read: Hogwarts Legacy: Gameplay revel, Look at in-game creatures, duels and the release date

Upcoming matches for Both Teams

With this win Luminosity Gaming has secured their position in the PLayoffs upper semifinals against the winner of Sentinels/Guard. This is going to be an exciting matchup as we will have both the powerhouse going against each other. The match will be live on 19th March at 4 PM PST.

And at the same time with this loss, Version 1 will move to the lowers bracket, set to play against losers of Sentinels/Guard. The match will be live on 20th March at 4 PM PST.