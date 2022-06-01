Team Liquid VALORANT Roster trial ex-CSGO player, AREA to replace Sliggy as head coach

Team Liquid is conducting trials with the controversial ex-CSGO player, AREA as head coach. Is this a bad move?

Team Liquid has shown great promise on the international stage in VALORANT. Having reached the semi-finals in last years VCT Champions and even showing some amazing performances in VCT Master’s. However, the organisation is yet to win some silverware. To reach the chosen land in VALORANT, an organisation needs to constantly improve.

Team Liquid is trying exactly that by trying out a new head coach. AREA was a former CSGO player who had come into the spotlight for the wrong reasons. So is Team Liquid moving forward or looking back?

Team Liquid tries AREA as head coach

Julien “⁠AREA⁠” Dubois was by many regarded as one of the most talented players in the French scene. His amazing headshot ratio earned him comparisons with Adil “⁠ScreaM⁠” Benrlitom. Since mid-2013, AREA has been inactive, but in 2015 the French community woke up to the news that the player had been VAC banned.

But AREA has practiced with Liquid in VALORANT as the head coach, just a few weeks following the departure of Sliggy. The British coach led Liquid to become one of the best teams in Europe.

Liquid has a 2-1 record in the EMEA VALORANT Champions Tour Stage Two group stage. They sit in second place in Group B, just below Guild Esports. Liquid is set to face off against Natus Vincere on June 3 and M3 Champions on June 10.

Reaction from the VALORANT Community

lol.. this guy was known for having one of the highest HSPs, unreal clips, being bffs with KQLY and then getting VAC’d. sliggy is known for being a genius, mentor and stands 6’7” on his money. liquid slippin https://t.co/IxwR0lrAJN — lauzão (@launders) May 31, 2022