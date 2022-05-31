Riot Games publishes a blog post showing new map system helping in reducing map repetition

Riot Games showcased improvements made to the map rotation system in competitive over the last two years.

Surely, if you have been playing VALORANT you have experienced getting the same map over and over. This was becoming a big issue in VALORANT as players would have to play the same map three times sometimes even up till 5 times. This actually becomes very monotonous and frustrating for a player as every player wants difference in each game.

Riot Games discovered there were multiple instances where players in the competitive queue were seeing the same maps constantly. The developers continued to tweak map selection rates until Patch 4.04, when it implemented a new system for how maps would appear.

Riot Games shows promising results

The VALORANT System Health Series gives Riot a chance to update fans on various aspects of the game. Today’s post directly addressed how map selection has impacted the game since VALORANT‘s release in 2020.

Our Game System Health series continues with a look at the changes we made to help with map diversity in the Competitive queue. Read it here: https://t.co/pnPptaTciE pic.twitter.com/3CBHBNO8u5 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 30, 2022

But there was still work, as shown by a survey conducted with North American players in March, 2022. Sixty-seven percent of players said they saw the same map multiple times in a row either “often” or “very often”. After the survey results, Riot tweaked the map election process again to ensure players would play their least-seen map as much as possible to avoid streaks. Despite the feedback, Riot appears to have no clear plans for a dedicated map selection in competitive queue.

“At this point, we feel relatively confident that deterministic map picks alleviate much of the pain regarding diversity in map selection,” insights manager Brian Chang said. “Our most recent surveys also show that sentiment improved after the changes. We’ll continue to monitor our data to see if any additional changes need to be made, but so far, the changes seem good!”

