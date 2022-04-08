“TGRD Trent has been playing VALORANT on 60hz without realising he’s on 60hz today”: The Guard manager tweets today

TGRD Trent has taken over NA VALORANT. But did you know he was destroying the best teams on just 60hz?

TGRD TRent, a 17 year old Initiator main for The Guard has taken over North America VALORANT. He is one the best players in his team and has helped them in becoming NA VCT Challengers champions. His nutty aim and game sense has come under the spotlight after not even being given a chance by many organisations.

Very recently, The Guard left for Iceland with many wholesome posts showing support for The Guard. However, TGRD Seowuld who is the manager for The Guard tweeted something that has surprised the community.

Public Announcement: @trentFPS has been playing on 60hz without realizing he’s on 60hz today. To top it off, he’s been playing fine on it. pic.twitter.com/QWbbIdAA8D — GUARD Seowulf (@Seowulf) April 7, 2022

TGRD Trent playing on 60hz

“Hertz” refers to the refresh rate of PC’s monitor. The higher the refresh rate means the smoother the in-game graphics. Smoother gameplay allows you to have faster reactions. It also helps you to see in-game movement clearly which is always and advantage. A 60hz refresh rate means that the screen is refreshing itself 60 times per second. Higher the refresh rate means more FPS in-game.

Most professional ESports players play on monitors with refresh rates higher than 120hz. However, each monitor has a feature of capping the refresh rate at various limits. Such as 60hz, 75hz, 120hz, 144hz and so on. It depends on the monitor you buy and use. This knowledge is very common among the gaming community. But maybe, TGRD Trent was hilariously oblivious to this and had his monitor’s refresh rate capped at 60hz. Still has managed to become one of the best players in NA which shows how greatly skilled he is.

Twitter reactions to Trent playing on 60hz

The community was absolutely shocked and said that now they have no excuses to play bad. If Trent can play at 60hz and qualify for Iceland while being one of the players on a roster. Then they have no excuse.

you dont mean at the boot camp right? just in iceland? — COL ruin 😼 (@CoachRuin) April 7, 2022

Honestly I don’t even know man — GUARD trent (@trentFPS) April 7, 2022