XSET Zekken Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at the in-game settings for one of the best initiators for one of the best teams from the NA region, XSET Zekken.
Zachary “zekken” Patron is a 17-year-old professional VALORANT player from the United States of America who is currently playing for XSET. He usually prefers to play the dualist or initiator role mostly opting for Raze, Skye, and KAY/O.
Zekken used to play for teams such as Noble, Phoenix1, and Wichita Wolves. But opted to join XSET in June 2021 and has been popping off ever since. So far he has total winnings of $14,920 mostly from playing from XSET. He also has a youtube channel, which has a total of 1.62 subscribers so far.
Xset Zekken Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Yuki Aim Hayai
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
Xset Zekken Valorant in-game Settings
Zekken Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI – 1600
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.175
- eDPI – 280
- Scoped Sensitivity – 1
- Polling Rate – 1000
Zekken Valorant Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: White
- Center-Dot: Off
- Outlines: Off
- Inner Lines: On
- InnerLine Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- InnerLine offset: 1
- Outer Lines: Off
Zekken Valorant Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Ability 1: Q
- Use Ability 2: E
- Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Xset Zekken Video Settings
- General
- Display – Fullscreen
- Resolution – 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked
- Graphics Settings
- Material Quality – Low
- Texture Quality – Low
- Detail Quality – Low
- UI Quality – Low
- Vignette – Off
- VSync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – None
- Anisotropic Filtering – 1x
- Improve Clarity – Off
- Bloom – On
- Distortion – Off
- Cast Shadows – Off
