XSET Zekken Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at the in-game settings for one of the best initiators for one of the best teams from the NA region, XSET Zekken.

Zachary “zekken” Patron is a 17-year-old professional VALORANT player from the United States of America who is currently playing for XSET. He usually prefers to play the dualist or initiator role mostly opting for Raze, Skye, and KAY/O.

Zekken used to play for teams such as Noble, Phoenix1, and Wichita Wolves. But opted to join XSET in June 2021 and has been popping off ever since. So far he has total winnings of $14,920 mostly from playing from XSET. He also has a youtube channel, which has a total of 1.62 subscribers so far.

Xset Zekken Gear

Xset Zekken Valorant in-game Settings

Zekken Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 1600

1600 In-game Sensitivity – 0.175

0.175 eDPI – 280

280 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Zekken Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: White

White Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: Off

Off Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 3 Inner Line Thickness: 1 InnerLine offset: 1

On Outer Lines: Off

Zekken Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: Q

Use Ability 2: E

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Xset Zekken Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – None Anisotropic Filtering – 1x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – On Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



