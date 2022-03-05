“Thanks for the raid Tyson, I’ll s**k your d**k later!”: Valorant Fans react to Kyedae’s NSFW comment towards TenZ on her stream

Take a look at Valorant fans going ham over Kyedae’s NSFW comment on Tenz after he raids her stream on Twitch.

Tenz and Kyedae have been one of the cutest Valorant couples on and off Twitch. Not to sound parasocial but they seem to be best friends first and couples later with strengthens their bond.

And out of the two of them, Kyedae is the open one with Tenz being the shy one. And we get to see this a lot in their live streams. And recently we got a live demo of this when Tenz raids Kyedae’s stream.

Kyedae’s giving out NSFW Funny comments on the stream

Kyedae had recently turned out to be a potato streamer, where she uses an AR filter on her camera. The tends to give her more confidence while streaming on Twitch. Btw there is a raiding feature on twitch, which allows streamers to introduce their viewers to other streamers.

And turns out when Tenz raids Kyedae, this is her insane reaction.

That’s the only way to properly thank a tenz raid imo — kyedae🐸 (@kyedae) March 3, 2022

The whole reaction was hilarious with kyedae going, “Thank you, Tyson, I fuc*ing love you, I’ll s**k you d**k later”. And this reaction got some funny reactions from the community.

Valorant community reacting to Kyedae

The whole community’s reaction to her reaction was hilarious. But here are some of the best ones.

Thanks for letting my mom know that too — KenTheMan (@cringe_pp) March 3, 2022

Tyson bouta get the sloppy toppy guac guac 9000 DX edition — Nabe (@Nabe_Val) March 3, 2022

This is just proof that Kyedae knows how to manage the community and make as much content as possible.

