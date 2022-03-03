VALORANT aims to increase map variety by introducing new map system

Randomization of valorant maps during ranked games sometimes leads to players playing the same maps over and over. Here’s how Riot Games is trying to fix it.

VALORANT has released so many new maps since its beta release. With a total of 7 maps currently in rotation and Fracture being the latest map. Each map has its haters and lovers. With Bind, Fracture, and Icebox being the most controversial maps. But each map can get frustrating if you’re forced to play a single map consecutively.

The VALORANT map system has been called broken endlessly. With repetitive map selections and no freedom of choice. Many have called out to VALORANT to fix the map system. And maybe, VALORANT has finally answered.

Proposed new “deterministic map system”

“The goal of this system is to increase the variety of maps that players will encounter,” according to the official patch notes. The system will supposedly follow these rules, after the players have been secured for a match, taking mode into consideration.

Look at all the maps all the player have played over the past five maps for the specific mode being queued for. Remove any maps that any player has played twice over the past five maps. Select the least played maps.

If all the maps have been removed during the second stage of the process, then all the maps will be re-added and the least played map will be selected, according to the patch notes.

Playing the same map over and over has been a common occurrence for many VALORANT players. This system, in theory, should prevent players from having to play the same map back-to-back. The new system is live in LATAM and should be implemented in all other VALORANT regions soon, assuming there are no issues that arise.

It’s out so I can talk about it! Excited to see how our new deterministic map system plays out. I’ll make sure to keep an eye on it and let everyone know when we expand it to other regions (if there are no issues). Also my buddy is ready for Yoru meta! #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/c0oO8A8wr4 — EvrMoar (@RiotEvrMoar) March 1, 2022

VALORANT current Map system compared to other FPS games

VALORANT, compared to other competitive FPS titles like CS:GO and Siege, doesn’t have either a map selection or map veto process available in the base game, taking away an aspect of control the player has over their game. This could change over time following the introduction of more maps, but this new system at the very least makes the lack of control a little more bearable.