Valorant Cypher disabled: Why is Cypher disabled from the Valorant Competitive queue?

Valorant Cypher disabled: After Riot disables and enables Astra and Cypher in the competitive queue. They opt to disable cypher from the queue as well.

Valorant devs as always in touch with the community, and are always looking for bugs, clips, feedback, and more. Which to be honest makes the valorant community better than most of the games. If you ever what to post something, you can put it up on Reddit, or tag any devs on Twitter.

And looks like players keep finding a lot of exploits with agents. But Riot is working their butts off to come up with a fix as soon as possible. However, they do disable the agent in the competitive queue if the exploit is groundbreaking.

There are currently a lot of bugs within this patch, I don’t tweet bugs to make sure no one abuses them, but the Val team is working on them already. Ty to everyone who has sent me them in dms tho 🙂 — Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) March 2, 2022

Valorant Cypher disabled from the competitive queue

The series of Riot disabling agents from the competitive queue started with Yoru, then went to Astra, and now the prestige has gone to Cypher.

Yoru and Astra are now back in your Compet queue. Thanks for all your reports! https://t.co/UkHa6D620J — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 2, 2022

Cypher is a sentinel who is basically a one-man surveillance network that keeps tabs on the enemy’s every move. And look like the devs discovered a new exploit for him on Bind.

But…we’re disabling Cypher everywhere until we can fix an exploit. Send us your energy. https://t.co/96hp30ahWg — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 3, 2022

What is the Exploit/bug?

The bug was not made public by the devs but someone on Twitter sure knows what the exploit/bug was.

On Bind if you put a trip on B main ‘door’, when an enemy passes on the game would crash, & every player would return to the main menu as if game never happened. — João Pedro Pereira (@Joao_fPereira) March 3, 2022

And it seems that the game remakes a match if an enemy player walks through a Cypher tripwire on Bind. The devs are working on a fix, and looking at their track record we might be able to play him in an hour or 2.