“There are certain stuff that makes you stand out from others”: Tenz gives tips on how to become a pro player in Valorant

Tenz gives out some really helpful tips and tricks for players who are looking to get into the Valorant professional scene.

Tyson “Tenz” Ngo requires no introduction whatsoever, he is one of the best Valorant players out there. And the professional Valorant player for the Sentinels roster, and a pretty crucial one at that. And apart from playing competitive valorant, Tenz is also famous in the streaming area.

He always manages to get more than 30k viewers while live on his Twitch channel. And has a total of 2.3 million followers on Twitch and a total of 1.29 million subscribers on Youtube.

Tenz on how to become a Pro in Valorant

Becoming a pro/professional player means that you pursue a Game in its competitive scene by representing a team. But it doesn’t just mean playing in tournaments, it means constantly improving yourself, helping out teammates, and giving your 100%. In addition to this, here is what tenz has to say about becoming a pro player.

“There is no easy way, it is quite hard getting into like the pro gaming scene but there are certain stuff that makes you stand out from others for a team to consider taking you on” to which he added. “one of the biggest portions is being a good teammate with communication being the bigger part“.

Couse even if you are really good at your mechanical skills, without great communication you can be in a team.

Apart from communication, keep playing Valorant rank and try to make a name for yourself. At the same time try to improve as much as you can, and get to others really well.

If you are a good player and have great communication, someone will defiantly pick you up.

