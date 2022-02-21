“Go hire a CS map maker and some pros then life will be good”: 100T Ethan tweets about how bad Valorant Fracture, Breeze and Icebox B site is in his opinion

100 Thieves player, Ethan tweeted about Breeze, Fracture, and Icebox B site being the worst designed maps in Valorant FPS history. These three maps have been the most controversial ever since VALORANT was launched. Do the fans agree?

Ethan has been a long-time player for 100 Thieves and has played a crucial role in the organization. His diversity with agent selection is one of the most regarded things about him. Even his aim has garnered a lot of attention and is definitely one of the big names in North America when it comes to VALORANT.

FPS players who play on such a big stage like him, have had extremely different opinions when it comes to Fracture, Breeze, and Icebox. Most players liked Icebox after Riot announced major changes. Whereas Breeze and Fracture continue to be hated by the VALORANT community. On the other hand, in the King of FPS games, Shroud has loved all three maps and has appreciated the uniqueness.

STOP MAKING ME PLAY BREEZE AND FRACTURE VALORANT — Callum 🙂 (@Callum2490) February 17, 2022

Also read: FPX defeats Gambit Esports in Week 2 of the VCT EMEA Challengers

100T Ethan tweets about the worst Valorant maps in his opinion

Ethan tweeted on February 20, 2022, about what he thinks the worst maps in FPS history are. In his opinion Breeze, Fracture, and Icebox Site B are the worst map designs in FPS history. And you cannot take this tweet lightly if you are a VALORANT fan since Ethan is one of the top names in VALORANT.

He goes on to compare VALORANT map designing to CS: GO map design and infers that CS: GO maps are much superior. Most fans seem to agree with Ethan. Some fans even call out his hypocrisy since Ethan had tweeted about Fracture being a good map just a month ago.

Breeze worst map in FPS history

Fracture worst designed map in FPS history

Icebox B site worst designed site in FPS history Go hire a CS map maker and some pros then life will be good 🙏 — 100T Ethan (@ethanarnold) February 19, 2022

Also read: Valorant Masters 1 is set to take place in Reykjavik, Iceland