Tenz talks about the issues with No dualist comp after 100 Thieves goes 0-13 against The Guard

100 Thieves lost brutality against The Guard in the NA VCT Main Event, here is what Tenz thinks went wrong with their comp.

100 Thieves went up against The Guard in their second match of the NA VCT Main Event. And going into the best of 3, the first two maps were pretty close maps with both teams going back and forth. However, the same thing didn’t continue in their decider map.

As they went 0-13, with the Guard not even giving them room to breathe. It may be ok for some teams to not perform that way, but for a tier 1 team to go 0-13 is just unacceptable. But things like this happen, and here is what Tenz thinks about what went wrong.

Tenz opinions on 0 dualist comp

Reyna in itself to be useful needs a lot of babysitting from support characters so you don’t just get utility diffed, but atleast reyna has a flash to use for herself sometimes — TenZ (@TenZOfficial) February 21, 2022

100 Thieves decide to go for a no dualist comp for their match on Ascent. With their agents of choice being, Cypher, Skye, Sova, Astra, and Chamber.

The main gole of a dualist is to make space by using their abilities and allowing their team to work off on their plays.

And for which Tenz said, “it’s a lot harder for your entry to run and get picks/to be more self-sufficient since they will rely on using your teammate’s util at all times.” For which he is referring to the 100T roster shifting Asuna from a dualist to Sentinel. And even though Chamber can be played as a dualist he is still not as agile as Jett or Reyna.

For this reason lot of people think that 100 Thieves show change their comp going forward.

