Hazed joins NRG Valorant Roster after being removed from TSM FTX

After playing for the TSM FTX Valorant team for almost a year, the CS veteran Hazed asked to leave to end up going NRG.

The valorant professional scene is ever-changing, with teams changing rosters after rosters to make a perfect roster. Every single team goes through a roster change, ranging from the best team to the underperforming.

TSM FTX Valorant team is considered to be one of the best teams in the Valorant competitive scene. However, they weren’t able to perform at all in 2021. Due to which they have been going through roster changes constantly, and recently they opted to remove Hazed.

Hazed removed from TSM FTX Valorant Roster

Had a blast representing TSM and playing with the boys. Shoutout to the TSM fans, yall are fucking amazing. Always were kind to me and ill always appreciate that from the bottom of my heart.❤️ https://t.co/lXx6MQmG2m — NRG hazed (@hazedCS) November 10, 2021



James “hazed” Cobb has been a member of the TSM FTX Valorant roster since the start for the team about a year ago. After the disappointing performance of TSM this VCT Tour, they have decided to make some changes but keep Subroza and Wardell in the team for now. However, Hazed is officially removed from the squad.

Just wanted to clarify cause ive read that i left TSM. I did not. I was removed. But NRG had shown interest in me in the past and had considered the move for some time. Happy to be here! Still love the guys, tho. 🤙 — NRG hazed (@hazedCS) November 10, 2021

James Joining NRG

NRG has always shown interest in the Veteran CS player turned Valorant gamer. And now as he is removed from TSM. He decided to take NRG up on their offer and ended up joining NRG’s Valorant roster.

With this change, maybe we will get the chance to see NRG be in the top league. And we have to wait and see who TSM picks up going forward for 2022.

