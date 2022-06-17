Valorant Competitive Changes: New Rank Ascendant, Removal of Split, Rank Reset and more

Looks like we are going go to get some new and improved Valorant Competitive changes going into Valorant Episode 5 Act 1.

Currently, we have a total of 8 ranks in Valorant which are: Iron(1-3),Bronze(1-3),Silver(1-3), Gold(1-3), Platinum(1-3), Diamond(1-3), Immortal(1-3) and Radiant. These have been the original ranks since the beginning of Valornat. But it looks like we are going to get a new addition to the mix.

Apart from ranks, we also have 7 maps in play right now. Starting with Ascent, Bind, Breeze, Fracture, Icebox, Haven, and Split. And now for Episode 5, we have a new map joining the rotation. But with a surprise twist.

Valorant Competitive changes

New Rank: Ascendant

NEW RANK ASCENDANT FOR EP5 – Above Diamond, below Immortal! #VALORANT#Ascendant Facts From Livestream:

– All players under Ascendant will be pushed up

– Immortal will be harder to achieve, leading to fewer leaderboard/Immortal players

– Highest placement is now Ascendant 1 pic.twitter.com/vvfGYVW5bE — EvrMoar (@RiotEvrMoar) June 16, 2022

At the beginning of next Epiosde’s first Act, we will be introduced to a new rank, Ascendant. This rank will go between Diamond and Immortal. This rank is being added to kind of balance out the current standings of players and help them climb a little faster.

Split out of rotation

We got to see the first look at the upcoming map Pearl, and we are pretty excited about it. However, with the addition of the new map, there is a surprise twist. From the next Act onwards, we will have the maps in rotation. This means that out of all the maps in valorant some will be disabled for an act, and when the act changes the disabled will get enabled, with some other map taking its place and going on the shelf.

So as of now since the beginning of the next episode on 22, we can no longer play Split on Unrated and Competitive.

Rank Reset

As usual with a new episode, comes a new Rank reset. This is where riot will boost us down to 3 or 4 ranks lower than our last rank to make people work more. But Riot devs did mention that this time ranks reset will not be that harsh.

Episode 5 Release Date

All the above mention changes will go live along with Episode 5 on:

North America: 22nd June 06:00 AM PST

22nd June 06:00 AM PST Europe: 22nd June 03:00 PM CST

22nd June 03:00 PM CST Southeast Asia: 23rd June 03:00 AM IST

All the above timings are the pre-defined default timing, however, if Riot faces any errors or exceptions while releasing the update, these timings could change. But that seems unlikely.