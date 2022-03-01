VALORANT Yoru rework: Gameplay leaked, Ability changes and release date

VALORANT announced a Yoru rework in 2022. Now we finally have some gameplay videos for the announced changes.

Yoru is originally from Tokyo, Japan, and is trying to uncover his past, according to VALORANT fandom wiki. Despite his arrogant and cool demeanor VALORANT players refuse to pick him during matches. There have also been reports of teammates harassing players who pick Yoru.

Yoru only shines in the hands of really good trickster VALORANT players with a good aim. He is a duelist but one of the least picked agents in both VALORANT Ranked and pro play. In order to fix his low pick rate, Riot Games has decided to rework Yoru’s kit to make him more viable.

Part 2 of our early look at Yoru’s rework is here. Let @RiotMEMEMEMEME and @rycoux update you on the latest direction for the dimensional drifter. https://t.co/me6UDHoIeH pic.twitter.com/YcOvkZICiD — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 8, 2022

Yoru Rework

Ability 1 (Fakeout):

Fakeout—an ability that currently directionally mimics the sound of Yoru’s footsteps to mislead enemies—is now a full copy of Yoru, that runs forward, and when damaged, explodes and debuffs enemies.

As an ally of Yoru, you will be to tell that it is his copy, and not the real Yoru.

As an enemy of Yoru, they will see an identical copy of Yoru. During playtests we found that the copy was effective at disrupting an enemies.

Ability 2 (Gatecrash)

Not much has changed with this one since the last post, aside from the team creating the additional art elements needed to bring this portion of Yoru’s update to life. The big thing here is the “puddle” left on the ground after a fake teleport. While the goal of the fake teleport is to create confusion about Yoru’s location, you should be able to go to where the fake teleport occurred, and then understand whether the real Yoru is around, or was it a misdirection?

Ultimate (Dimensional Drift):

Yoru is no longer revealed to enemies

Yoru is able to cast all utility while in Dimensional Drift

Enemies can hear Yoru’s footsteps

Nearsighted is removed

Unequip delay time is increased slightly

Cast delay added when casting Dimensional Drift, preventing the invulnerability frame on cast.

Leaked game-play and release date

ValorLeaks, a prominent VALORANT leaker recently shared some gameplay video of reworked Yoru.

Currently, there is no release date for Yoru’s rework. It might come out with the new Episode 4 Act 2 Battle Pass on March 2nd, 2022.