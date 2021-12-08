Valorant Champions Day 8 Schedule and Live Streaming : When and Where to Watch Valorant Champions Play

With the group stage coming to an end, take a look at the Valorant Champions Day 8 schedule for playoffs aka the knockout rounds.

The Valorant Champions Group stage was one hell of a ride. With underdogs overperforming expectations, with kings falling, and insane emotions. But in the end, 8 teams made it out of the group stages into the playoffs.

The final day of group play brought us our remaining playoff teams! Check out today’s highlights. #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/CAyIJmTxxR — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 8, 2021

Champions playoff is the final knockoff series for the qualified teams. One chance one goal and one title. For the first day of playoffs, we have 4 teams taking the stage. Let’s take a look at the schedule for today.

Valorant Champions Day 8 Schedule

Groups are over and 8 teams are fighting for their shot at the title at #VALORANTChampions Here is how the bracket shapes up as we kick off Knockouts. pic.twitter.com/vHs8tZ4uVN — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 8, 2021

Match 1: Acend Vs Team Secret

We are going to kick-off Day 8 with Acend going against Team Secret. Both teams have been underestimated a lot, so this is their chance to prove their worth.

Timings for the match are:

9:00 AM PDT

10.30 PM IST

1:00 AM JST

Match 2: Team Liquid Vs Cloud 9 Blue

This matchup is sooo good for the script. Either Team Liquid will continue their win streak using the brother buff and eliminate NA out of the Champions, or C9 Blue will continue the hope for NA. Either way this match is going to be so fun to watch.

Timings for the match are:

12:00 PM PDT

1:30 AM IST

4:00 AM JST

Where to watch Champions Playoffs

There are a lot of options to watch the Valorant Champions live. The official channels for Champions 2021 by Valorant are:

Riot has also allowed a lot of the fan-favorite streamers to host a watch party for Valorant Champions.

Here’s our day 8 NA #VALORANTChampions watch parties! pic.twitter.com/1qbTPDJdto — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) December 8, 2021

If you don’t want to watch the official stream, you also have the option to watch-party with some big names:

The streams will start at 6:00 Am PDT and all the official streams will start around the same time.

