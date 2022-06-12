Valorant EMEA Playoffs: Teams, Schedule and When & Where the matches live

Here is the schedule and the teams participating in the upcoming Challengers 2 Valorant EMEA playoffs for teams to qualify for Masters.

Valorant EMEA challenges 2 Group Stage has been fun to watch so far. With insane improvement being shown by teams around the European region. The group stage kicked off on May 13 with 12 teams being divided into 2 groups of 6.

These teams played in a round in a round-robin format to determine the top 3 teams from each group. And those top 3 teams will move on to the playoffs.

Teams for Valorant EMEA Playoffs

Schedule

Where to watch the playoffs live

All the matches will be streamed live on the official Valorant channels. You have the option to either watch it on the Valorant’s youtube channel or the Valorant’s Twitch channel.

Apart from the official steams, we might also be able to watch some big-names watch parting such as Average Jonas, Gosupeak, and more.

