Top 5 Valorant Streamers to watch on Twitch

There may be a lot of twitch streamers, but here are the top 5 Valorant Streamers to watch and follow on Twitch.

Twitch requires no introduction, but let us introduce it anyways. Twitch is a streaming platform where players from around the world live stream their video games. And viewers from around the world watch them live and support them.

There are a lot of categories on Twitch, in which each category represents each game. And we are sure that you guessed it that Valorant is one of the top 5 categories of twitch with a whopping 85 million hours watching in th9is month itself.

Also Read: NA VCT Main Event Schedule: When and where to watch the week 2 matches for the NA VCT main event

Top 5 Valorant Streamers

5) Hiko

Hiko is a professional player for 100 thieves, but he also streams a lot on twitch. And he has been famous since the release of Valorant beta. Hiko manages an average of 15 k viewers on his daily streams.

thursday gaming im wearing an orange hoodiehttps://t.co/t1csyKBwcJ — 100T Hiko (@Hiko) February 17, 2022

4) Shahzam

Shahzam is the most famous IGL for the Sentinels Valorant roster, and one of the most hardworking Valorant players. Apart from playing professionally, Shahzam streams a lot on with twitch channel and has a total of 1.3 million followers on Twitch.

Hit 1 million followers on @Twitch, actually insane. Thanks you guys 💙 pic.twitter.com/CHxhOy2Ikb — ShahZaM (@ShahZaMk) October 7, 2021

3) Tarik

Tarik is an ex CS major winner turned full-time Valorant streamer, and quite famous in the streaming business. He has a total of 1.36 million followers and manages to get an average of 20k viewers.

2) Tenz

Tenz requires no introduction, the mechanical genius, and the valorant dream child is one of the most famous valorant players. Tenz doesn’t stream regularly however whenever he gets done to the stream he manages to get over 30k viewers. And has a total of 2.2 million followers.

Watch tenz live on his Twitch channel.

1) Shroud

Shroud is one of the most famous Twitch streams with a total of 9.9 million followers and manages to get an average of 40k viewers when he streams Valorant.

new pc, new pc, new 10m video, new me, new new new new new new new newhttps://t.co/0nsby7MTHi — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) February 16, 2022

Also Read: Valorant Commands: All Shortcuts and in-game Valorant commands which you will ever need