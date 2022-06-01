VALORANT might be adding a 1v1 game mode according to leaks

The highly-requested one-vs-one game mode might be added to VALORANT in the future.

VALORANT had announced earlier that they are working on new game modes, maps and tournament options in game. Now we might actually be getting ready to see that in VALORANT. Leaks have shown some new game modes along with one-vs-one mode.

One-vs-one modes are often requested in tactical shooting games—and VALORANT is no exception. Frequently, players ask for this mode to be added to the game.

1V1 Game mode in VALORANT

According to the leak, the game mode is “currently in development” and would likely be played either in best-of-10 or 13, meaning players would need either six or seven points to win a game.

It’s unclear how this mode would work. In a similar fashion to deathmatch, it’s possible the developers could choose to deactivate abilities to favor aiming skills. It could also take place in specific parts of existing maps, or even have its own dedicated ones. But this is pure speculation.

Seems a 1v1 Arena Gamemode is currently in development. | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/kBjjHDyQ5l — Valorleaks | Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) May 31, 2022

Alright, some additional details from what I’ve heard its either a Bo10 or Bo13. Still in dev, so who knows if it will even make it out of development. AT LEAST ITS A GAMEMODE LOL — Valorleaks | Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) May 31, 2022

Riot has been experimenting with many different time-limited game modes in VALORANT since its launch, such as Spike Rush, Deathmatch, and Snowball Fight. Since a one-vs-one game mode is a popular request from players, there’s no doubt the team has already considered the possibility of adding it to the game in the future.

Possible release

This game mode is only in development according to the leak, though, so it can be subject to changes. It also might never see the light of day. It all depends on the results of the preliminary tests in the development team.