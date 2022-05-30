Valorant NA VCT Group Stage Week 3 Standings

After an astonishing yet entertaining week of matches, here are the current NA VCT group stage week 3 standings.

Going into this series all of us have some expectations and guesses as to which teams will dominate. But we saw some impressive performances from some of the most underrated teams. Most of the teams went through a roster change recently, and this was their moment to prove themselves.

And they did just that as we saw an amazing set of teamwork and strats from 100 Thieves, Optic Gaming, Ghost Gaming, and more. And after these performances here is where the teams stand.

NA VCT Group Stage Week 3 standings

Group A

Teams W L RF/RA “+/-“ 100 Thieves 2 1 68/50 1 Xset 2 1 65/63 2 Ghost Gaming 2 1 80/59 21 The Guard 1 2 59/77 -18 TSM 1 2 66/70 -4 NRG Esports 1 2 56/75 -19

The most exciting match off of this group was 100 Thieves vs XSET, where everyone guesses that the winning team would be XSET. But lo and behold 100T surprised everyone with a 2-0 flawless victory.

Apart from this matchup Guard made their debut by defeating TSM and Ghost continued their domination after defeating NRG.

Group B

Teams W L RF/RA “+/-“ Optic Gaming 3 0 82/58 24 Evil Geniuses 2 1 74/58 16 Luminosity 2 1 76/80 -4 Faze Clan 1 2 66/66 0 Cloud9 1 2 69/78 -9 Sentinels 0 3 65/92 -27

This group continues to be competitive yer predictive as always, with Optic securing their 3rd against ever falling Sentinels. And Evil Geniuses got their second dub against luminosity and Faze made their debut by defeating Valorant veterans Cloud9.

At this rate, Sentinels will not be able to qualify for playoffs, but if they really want to make it there they do have to win their next two matches with a good score difference.

The next week’s matches start on Friday 3rd June, which will defiantly be interesting to watch and follow.