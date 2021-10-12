Valorant NA LCQ Schedule and Live Streaming : When and Where to watch VCT NA LCQ

When and where to watch Valorant North America Last Chance Qualifiers: Last Chance for One NA team to make it to Valorant Champions.
Valrorant VCT NA LCQ is the Last Chance Qualifier for the top 8 teams of NA to make it to Valorant Champions. Sentinels and Team Envy have already booked their seats for Valorant Champions which is going to take place in Berlin, Germany.
Originally the teams for VCT NA/OCE LCQ included the top 8 teams of NA and top 2 teams of OCE which are Order and Chiefs Esports Club. But due to COVID-19 regulations and additional factors, both teams were not able to acquire proper documents for their travel and as a result not attend the LCQ.
An update on Order and Chiefs Esports Club at #VALORANTLCQ: pic.twitter.com/8iHEMEygDz
— VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) October 4, 2021
Teams Competing for VCT NA LCQ
The top 8 teams who will be playing in Valorant NA LCQ and fight for the final seat to qualify for Valorant Champions are :
- 100 Thieves
- Version 1
- FaZe Clan
- Cloud9 Blue
- Luminosity Gaming
- Gen.G
- Rise
- XSET
Valorant Last Chance Qualifier
Valorant NA LCQ Schedule
October 12, 2021
- 12:00 PM PT – Upper Quarterfinals : 100 Thieves vs.Gen.G Esports
- 03:00 PM PT – Upper Quarterfinals : XSET vs. Luminosity Gaming
- 6:00 PM PT – Upper Semifinals : TBD
October 13, 2021
- 12:00 PM PT – Upper Quarterfinals : FaZe Clan vs. Rise
- 03:00 PM PT – Upper Quarterfinals : Version 1 vs. Cloud9 Blue
- 06:00 PM PT – Upper Semifinals : TBD
October 14, 2021
- 12:00 PM PT – Lower Round 1: TBD
- 03:00 PM PT – Lower Round 1: TBD
October 15, 2021
- 12:00 PM PT – Lower Round 2: TBD
- 03:00 PM PT – Lower Round 2: TBD
- 06:00 PM PT – Upper Final : TBD
October 16, 2021
- 12:00 PM PT – Lower Round 3: TBD
- 03:00 PM PT – Lower Final : TBD
October 16, 2021
- 12:00 PM PT – Grand Final : TBD
Valorant Twitch Stream 1 and Valorant Twitch Stream 2