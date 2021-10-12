Valorant NA LCQ Schedule and Live Streaming : When and Where to watch VCT NA LCQ

When and where to watch Valorant North America Last Chance Qualifiers: Last Chance for One NA team to make it to Valorant Champions.

Valrorant VCT NA LCQ is the Last Chance Qualifier for the top 8 teams of NA to make it to Valorant Champions. Sentinels and Team Envy have already booked their seats for Valorant Champions which is going to take place in Berlin, Germany.

Originally the teams for VCT NA/OCE LCQ included the top 8 teams of NA and top 2 teams of OCE which are Order and Chiefs Esports Club. But due to COVID-19 regulations and additional factors, both teams were not able to acquire proper documents for their travel and as a result not attend the LCQ.

An update on Order and Chiefs Esports Club at #VALORANTLCQ: pic.twitter.com/8iHEMEygDz — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) October 4, 2021

Teams Competing for VCT NA LCQ

The top 8 teams who will be playing in Valorant NA LCQ and fight for the final seat to qualify for Valorant Champions are :

100 Thieves

Version 1

FaZe Clan

Cloud9 Blue

Luminosity Gaming

Gen.G

Rise

XSET

Valorant Last Chance Qualifier

Valorant NA LCQ Schedule

October 12, 2021

12:00 PM PT – Upper Quarterfinals : 100 Thieves vs.Gen.G Esports

03:00 PM PT – Upper Quarterfinals : XSET vs. Luminosity Gaming

6:00 PM PT – Upper Semifinals : TBD

October 13, 2021

12:00 PM PT – Upper Quarterfinals : FaZe Clan vs. Rise

03:00 PM PT – Upper Quarterfinals : Version 1 vs. Cloud9 Blue

06:00 PM PT – Upper Semifinals : TBD

October 14, 2021

12:00 PM PT – Lower Round 1: TBD

03:00 PM PT – Lower Round 1: TBD

October 15, 2021

12:00 PM PT – Lower Round 2: TBD

03:00 PM PT – Lower Round 2: TBD

06:00 PM PT – Upper Final : TBD

October 16, 2021

12:00 PM PT – Lower Round 3: TBD

03:00 PM PT – Lower Final : TBD

October 16, 2021

12:00 PM PT – Grand Final : TBD

Valorant YouTube Stream

Valorant Twitch Stream 1 and Valorant Twitch Stream 2