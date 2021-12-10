ESports

“NA Valorant is Dead”, Fans felt a cold sweat no teams remain to represent North America in Valorant Champions after Cloud 9 exit.

Valorant champions Cloud 9
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
"Charles Barkley changed the landscape of shows like Inside the NBA, he made it possible for us to go outside the lines a bit": Ernie Johnson shares his experiences of working with the Hall of Famer
No Newer Articles
E-Sports Latest News
Valorant champions Cloud 9
“NA Valorant is Dead”, Fans felt a cold sweat no teams remain to represent North America in Valorant Champions after Cloud 9 exit.

Cloud 9, the last remaining representative of NA, has been eliminated yesterday at the hands…