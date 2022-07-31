Valorant NA LCQ: The Last Chance Qualifiers Teams, Schedule and When & Where to watch the matches live

Here is the schedule and the teams participating in the upcoming Valorant LCQ to secure a spot in Valorant Champions 2022 Turkey.

We have had an insane amount of fun while watching the Valorant Champions tour so far. But the fun and intensity are far from over as we are almost in the final stages of the 2022 series. Now starts the LCQ aka the Last Chance Qualifiers, one final chance for one team to make it to the Valorant Champions from each region.

And the most exciting region, for now, seems to be the North American region, thanks to Sentinels. The hype anhavehe memes from the teams participating has made the experience so much more entertaining.

Teams for Valorant NA Last Chance Qualifiers

Sentinels

100 Thieves

FaZe Clan

Cloud 9

NRG Esports

The Guard

Evil Geniuses

Shopify Rebellion

Valorant LCQ Schedule

4th August 2022

Upper Bracket QuaterFinals: The Guard vs Sentinels ( 1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST (5th August))

The Guard vs Sentinels ( (5th August)) Upper Bracket QuaterFinals: Faze Clan vs Evil Geniuses (4:00 PM PDT | 1:00 AM CEST(17st June) | 4:30 PM IST(5th August))

5th August 2022

Upper Bracket QuaterFinals: 100 Thieves vs NRG Esports ( 1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST (6th August))

100 Thieves vs NRG Esports ( (6th August)) Upper Bracket QuaterFinals: Cloud 9 vs Shopify Rebellion (4:00 PM PDT | 1:00 AM CEST(17st June) | 4:30 PM IST(6th August))

6th August 2022

Upper Semifinals: TBD ( 1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST (7th Aug))

TBD ( (7th Aug)) Lower Bracket 1: TBD (4:00 PM PDT | 1:00 AM CEST(18st June) | 4:30 PM IST(7th Aug))

7th August 2022

Upper Semifinals: TBD ( 1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST (8th Aug))

TBD ( (8th Aug)) Lower Bracket 1: TBD (4:00 PM PDT | 1:00 AM CEST(18st June) | 4:30 PM IST(8th Aug))

11th August 2022

Lower Bracket 2: TBD ( 1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST (12th Aug))

TBD ( (12th Aug)) Lower Bracket 2: TBD (4:00 PM PDT | 1:00 AM CEST(19st June) | 4:30 PM IST(12th Aug))

12th August 2022

Upper Finals: TBD ( 1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST (13th Aug))

TBD ( (13th Aug)) Lower Bracket 3: TBD (4:00 PM PDT | 1:00 AM CEST(20st June) | 4:30 PM IST(13th Aug))

13th August 2022

Lower Bracket Finals: TBD (1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST(14th Aug))

14th August 2022

Grand Finals: TBD (1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST(15th Aug))

Where to watch the playoffs live

All the matches will be streamed live on the official Valorant channels. You can either watch it on the Valorant’s youtube channel or the Valorant’s Twitch channel.

If you don’t want to watch the official stream, you also have the option to watch-party with some big names:

1) Tarik

2) Kyedae

3) Platchatpodcast

The streams will start at 1:00 PM PDT and all the official streams will begin around the same time.

