FaZe Clan reportedly dropped Corey, ZachaREEE, Rawkus, and BabyJ out of their Valorant roster

Following upon their disappointing performance in Valorant NA LCQ, FaZe clan reportedly freed Corey, ZachaREEE, Rawkus, and BabyJ.

Since the beginning of Roit’s Valorant Competitive scene, FaZe Clan is considered to be one of the best teams. The team started with Babybay, Corey, ZachaREEE, Rawkus, and Marved.



But Marved decided to leave the team to join Envy as he was not able to perform as he wanted to on FaZe. BabyJ ended up replacing him as a sentinel and gave a wonderful performance.

Riot announced their Valorant Champions Tour, the biggest valorant tournament for the year 2021. Everyone thought that Faze would be one of the top-performing teams. But FaZe had fallen short this year and weren’t able to win any tournament or even qualify for any LAN.

Faze was provided with one last chance to get into the Valorant Champions in the NA LCQ. But sadly, they ended up being the first team to be eliminated out of the tournament.

And with this performance, BabyJ was first removed from the roster.

Moving forward from LCQ, I’ll no longer be playing with FaZe. Excited for the next team that believes in me. My fire to win is burning it’s hottest right now. During this process I’ll be partnering with @EvolvedTalent and couldn’t feel more hopeful for what my future holds. — BabyJ (@BxbyJ_) November 2, 2021

And following up with this, FaZe has reportedly made Corey, ZachaREEE, and Rawkus free agents. This means they will not play for Faze Valorant team, but they are still members of Faze until some other Clan signs them up.

Sources: FaZe Corey, ZachaREEE and Rawkus are all open to other opportunities. The decision comes following the team’s joint-last place finish at the NA #VCT LCQ. Read via @Upcomer: https://t.co/abdSHovmc4 — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) November 6, 2021

With this decision, the only person currently on the FaZe Clan’s Valorant Roster is Andrej “babybay” Francisty. NA pro circuit has always been plagued by overhyped rosters.

People have to realise the skillcap and skillgap. Pro Teams and players have to respond to changes in meta and team mentality as well.

As a result, teams have to actually manage their expectations and fans have to continue cheering on in the worst of times. We fall only to rise from ashes again.

