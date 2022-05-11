Patch Notes 4.09: Chamber nerf, competitive updates and bug fixes

VALORANT Patch 4.09 will only introduce a handful of overall changes. But the changes to the risingly popular Chamber are significant.

VALORANT was experimenting with a Chamber nerf in their beta server. That experimenting has gone the right way with them finally bringing balance. Chamber had pretty much become a staple pick on every map because of his unique abilities. He was clearly the best agent in the Sentinel class and Riot is looking to fix that.

Aside from the nerfs to Chamber, which are explained more in detail below, Patch 4.09 also includes some VFX updates to the recently introduced Fade, plus some minor competitive updates and bug fixes.

Also read: NA VCT Group Stage: Qualified teams, Schedule and Format

Patch Notes 4.09

Chamber

Trademark cost has increased from 150 to 200 credits.

Trademark charges are reduced from two to one.

Trademark’s audio range has increased.

Notes from the devs on Trademark nerfs

“Right now, Chamber’s Trademark outperforms other Sentinel tools in both reliability and power, which feels inappropriate given the amount of defensive combat tools Chamber has spread across the rest of his kit. We believe Chamber’s identity is defined by his unique weapons and defensive combat mobility, so we are decreasing his level of global flank protection/information and increasing counterplay on a single premium trap. This means Chamber will have to make a choice based on if he wants to play selfishly around his Trademark, or place it to help his teammates instead.”

Fade

Nightfall (X) – You should now see a decreased amount of flickering textures on diagonal walls when casting Fade’s ultimate. Also added VFX for additional clarity and visual impact.

Seize (Q) – VFX change to the orb for a more dynamic presentation in 1p and Agent select.

Competitive/esports features

Party Lead Transfer — You can now change the lead of your party. Current party leader can right-click the player name they want to transfer the responsibility to and choose “Make Leader” in the drop-down menu.

A number of small tweaks and updates made to the UI.

Added Observer ability to toggle Scoreboard on/off.

Bugs

Agent bugs

Fixed a bug where Jett’s Tailwind would sometimes fail to cast when used immediately after curving a Cloudburst smoke.

Fixed a bug where Jett’s ultimate indicator would sometimes stay active after firing all kunai.

Gameplay bugs

Fixed an issue where an unintended ‘use’ input could happen after abilities such as Skye’s Trailblazer or Sova’s Owl Drone is activated while using the ‘use’ key.

Also read: Yay Valorant Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.