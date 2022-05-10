Valorant Titanmail Bundle: Weapons, Variants, Prices, and Release time

Take a look at the weapons, pieces, and release time for the upcoming skin bundle “Titanmail” hitting the Valorant stores near you.

Valorant has brought us a new skin bundle with each new patch that they bring out. And with Patch 4.09 going live today, we get to see a new bundle coming our way. The most recent Bundle being the RGX 11z pro.

So far we have seen some fancy skins and at the same time, we have seen some standard skin collections. Each one always gets sort of mixed reviews from the community. But for now, let’s see what the upcoming bundle looks like and its price.

Valorant Titanmail Bundle

Along with the leaks for Patch 4.09, we got to take a look at the upcoming Valorant Bundle. Titled “Titanmail”, this bundle seems to be a mixup of the Gaia’s Vengence and the forsaken bundle. And has a stronger metallic sound and an insane animation. It also has a new concept for a melee, with rotation blades at its tips.

The bundle consists of the following weapon skins:

Melee aka Titanmail Mace

Frenzy

Bucky

Ares

Vandal

The price of the Bundle is still not out yet, but we can expect the whole bundle to costing 5,100 VP (~$50), with each individual weapon costing 1275 VP (~$12).

However, for this particular bundle, it will not consist of any varients just the base varient.



Release Date

This bundle will go live on the following dates for each region: