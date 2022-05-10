Is the Sentinels Valorant roster Officially back in Business?

After their performance in the NA Stage 2 Open Qualifiers, we can confidently say that North American kings Sentinels are back.

Sentinels have always been considered as one of the best teams in the Valorant Competitive scene. As they were the first team to ever win an International Valorant Tournament in a flawless fashion nonetheless.

Members of the Sentinels roster include Tenz, Shahzam, Dapr, Kanpeki, Sick, and Rawkus. From the team, Shahzam plays the role of IGL(In-game leader) with Rawkus being the Head Coach.

Sentinels in the Open Qualifiers

The VCT format consists of 3 stages, with the first 2 being the challengers and the final being the last chance qualifiers. As for Stage 2 Qualifiers 1, Sentinels were not the fan-favorite team, seeing that they were out of the qualifiers.

But they made quite a comeback in Qualifiers 2. But with a small twist at the beginning of the event. Sentinels lost 0-2 to Akrew and got dropped down to the lower bracket. But this was the last defeat that Sen faced as after that they went 2-0 in 5 continuous matches, on a total going 10-0. To ultimately qualify for the group stage.

But we do have to keep one thing in mind qualifiers 2 all had the B teams, seeing that all the top teams already made it to the group stage. But it will be exciting to see the new team with the coach in play.

Upcoming matches

Sentinels have the group stage matches coming up, however, the proper format is not out yet. But based on the previous Challengers, the 12 teams will be divided into two groups. And the 6 teams in each group will fight in a round-robin method.