Valorant Watch Parties: Here are some famous people to watch Valorant Masters with

Want to watch the Valorant Masters 1 Reykjavik with some famous streamers. Then here are some Valorant watch parties you don’t want to miss.

In the professional E-sports scene, Valorant is turning out to be a fun and entertaining game to watch. And the event which everyone has their eyes on is the Valorant champions tour. The official Valorant tournament by Riot.

For the year 2022, Riot is going to host their first International tournament, Valorant Masters 1 in Rekjavik. Even though it is a lan event, crowd is not allowed, which means everyone will be watching it online. With Twitch being the main platform, Riot has allowed many streamers to watch parties. Watch party is when one or more streamers watch another stream live on their channel.

Also Read: FaZe VALORANT in talks with POISED, Supamen, and Shanks

Valorant Watch Parties

To get your name on the list, a streamer has to apply with Riot and hope for the best. However, not everyone makes the cut. As Riot only gave a number of people access to watch parties, but your favorite streamer might have made the cut.

Let’s get the party started! Meet your hosts from around the world for the official #VALORANTMasters watch parties 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gTdZMD7odW — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) April 7, 2022

North American Watch parties

We have some big names joining the watch parties this year, with some of the professional players also joining the gang. Check out all the people watch partying valorant masters for the NA region. However, if you can’t seem to find the person you are looking for in the list below, you can check out others. They seem to be pretty cool.

Tarik

Shahzam

Tenz

Kyedae

Subroza

Stylishnoob4

Ruinvlrt

Quaterjade

Tinylady

Plat Cat

EMEA Watch Parties

The EMEA region has some big names watch parting, with the following people making the cut:

Alvar

Ampeter

Annamaja

AverageJonas

Bazouya

Black

Bonecold

Crunchycupcake

Damysus

Get_Right

Grefg

HitBoxking

Ibai

Kaffworld

Lotharhs

Naguura

Onscreen

Rax

Ryancentral

Shawaterr

Tinylady

Wasema

Xweebmaster

Zrool

Other Watch Parties

Some streamers joining in from other regions are

Tbone

VLT Rite2Ace

Warwick

Rio Djaja

PTC

Ptrip

Krozera

Jasper7se and more.

Also Read: “TGRD Trent has been playing VALORANT on 60hz without realizing he’s on 60hz today”: The Guard manager tweets today

Team Watch Parties

Apart from individual streams, some teams also got permission to watch party with their employees, the teams are;