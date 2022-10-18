Will Yekindar stay in Team Liquid after becoming a free agent in the CS:GO player market?

After a moderately successful stint with Team Liquid, CS:GO star Yekindar is finally a free agent and looking for a team.

Latvian rifler Mareks ‘Yekindar’ Gaļinskis recently announced that he’s a free agent in the CS:GO market. While most anticipate that he will be retained in Team Liquid, there has been no news three days after his announcement. As of now, Yekindar will be a part of Team Liquid for the IEM Rio Major. However, until now, a permanent move was off the cards due to the US-imposed sanctions on Russian teams including Virtus.pro.

Now that Yekindar’s buyout has been completed and ownership of Virtus.pro has been shifted to Armenian CEO, Aram Karamanukyan, a move could be coming soon. Stating that he bought out his own contract a while ago, the Latvian’s free agent status was delayed due to this ownership change. Taking to Twitter, the 23-year-old entry-fragger spoke about his situation and future.

Also read: CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Showdown 2022 Europe schedule, teams invited, bracket, and where to watch

Is Yekindar’s move to Team Liquid’s CS:GO team guaranteed?

1/2

Update on my situation:

I bought myself out from VP a while back and It took a bit longer due to change of the ownership. As you can imagine it is all really complex and so the next steps have taken a few months to complete. 😅😁 — YEKINDAR (@yek1ndar) October 14, 2022

In the last few months with Team Liquid, Yekindar has taken the team to new heights. With a 1.20 rating over the last three months and performances that won Liquid the Americas RMR, Yekindar has proven invaluable to the team. Letting go of an effective entry-fragger, especially one who fits into their system, could be folly on Liquid’s part. This is especially true considering Liquid regularly bootcamps and practices in the EU, which is a plus for their only European teammate.

To add to Yekindar’s credibility, his impact at the ESL Pro League took Liquid to the finals where they narrowly missed out on the title. Considering that Team Liquid was nowhere in contention a few months ago, this is a massive resurgence. Yekindar also mentioned that an announcement regarding his future plans will be made soon, but nothing has materialized yet.

2/2 I am thankful for all my teammates for the time i have been on the team and i am looking forward to announcing my future very soon. Excited about this new chapter in my life 🔥😁❤️ — YEKINDAR (@yek1ndar) October 14, 2022

While Liquid qualified for the Legends stage at the Rio Major, Yekindar’s former team ‘Outsiders’ has to brave the Challengers stage. The CIS squad will face off against 15 of the best teams in the world for one of eight Legend stage spots. As the Blast Premier event draws near, an announcement regarding Yekindar is expected soon. For now, the Latvian will stand in for Liquid for Blast Premier and the IEM Rio Major.