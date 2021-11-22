Dota 2 News: What are the final confirmed teams and rosters for new the DPC season?

Dota 2 teams have changed a lot since The International 2021 ended. Heartbreaks and new alliances are made while the new DPC season rages on.

Roster shuffles are part of the esports calendar. Professional players move on to greener pastures or get kicked from the active roster.

As a result, since The International, almost all Dota 2 teams have undergone changes. With the players retiring this season, a lot of teams will be looking to sign prodigies and free agents.

DPC ready teams have already announced their rosters for Q1 of the DPC season. Below, we list all teams who have finalised an exciting roster.

Evil Geniuses: The return of Pos4 mastermind, Jerax

NA powerhouse Evil GEniuses revealed Jerax’s return from exile. This is an exciting development.

Jerax and Nightfall will replace Fly and Iceiceice respectively. Fly joined Talon and Icieiceice arrived in Secret

Team Secret: The King returns

Secret had a pretty decent run at TI this year. With setbacks at TI, Puppey had to make choices.

Sumail was called in to replace Matumbaman, who left for Liquid along with Zai. Iceiceice arrives from EG to take over Offlane position.

This year is ours. Here’s our roster for the DPC 2021-22 season. 🇵🇱 Nisha

🇵🇰 SumaiL

🇸🇬 iceiceice

🇯🇴 YapzOr

🇪🇪 Puppey

🇰🇷 Heen#SecretDOTA pic.twitter.com/IdU06MP62N — Team Secret (@teamsecret) November 21, 2021

OG: New beginnings with a new Dota 2 Team

With Topson announcing his break, the OG Ti-winning roster has all but retired. OG has decided to invest in future generations.

OG’s coach Misha joins the active squad with Taiga and 3 new freshers. Whatever legacy they create, only time will tell.

“Winning is a consequence, not an objective”-@Ceb A chapter closes, a new one is just starting.

We have chosen to bring fresh talent into the Dota scene for the new iteration of OG. Please welcome: 🇺🇦@Yuragii1

🇧🇬@bzmdota

🇯🇴@AmmarAlassaf6

🇳🇴@Taigadota

🇷🇺@dota2misha#DreamOG pic.twitter.com/EO7zrCFd08 — OG (@OGesports) November 21, 2021

PSG.LGD: Getting ready for TI

3rd time was not the charm for Chinese giants this year. Being so close to Aegis, only makes you want more.

LGD squad members decided to stick together for another year.

But I didn’t catch it. Sorry💔 https://t.co/F9Psnow744 — LGD Gaming (@LGDgaming) October 17, 2021

NIGMA Galaxy: No changes to Dota 2 Team

Kuro’s Dream team could make the cut for the TI10. Finally, an announcement after months of no activity.

Nigma galaxy decided to stick to the old roster. Kuroky’s dream of winning another TI might be a reality.

Did you miss us?! The boys are back and ready to take on the DPC season🌟#StarsAlign #NGXdota pic.twitter.com/llZvV5vW1z — Nigma Galaxy (@NigmaGalaxy) November 20, 2021

Tundra Esports: Longterm contract with current Dota 2 Team

Tundra too could not make the cut for TI. They could not rack up enough DPC points for an invitation. Qualifiers did not go as planned.

The current active roster finally decided to sign a 3-year contract.

Unfinished Business. We are excited to announce all 5 of our #Dota2 players have signed new long-term contracts with the club until 2024. 📲 READ » https://t.co/aU6mFyvdB0 pic.twitter.com/saU2w15T3B — Tundra Esports (@TundraEsports_) November 19, 2021

The Undermentioned are all confirmed Dota 2 teams across all regions.