FaZe VALORANT in talks with POISED, Supamen and Shanks

FaZe Clan is in discussions to acquire three players from the Rise VALORANT roster.

Rise finished in joint-last place alongside Evil Geniuses in the first stage of VCT Challengers, which concluded on March 27. The organisation failed to exit the group stage after finishing with a 1-4 record in Group B. Rise earned 35 points for competing in Challengers One, however.

FaZe had failed to qualify for the NA VCT Stage One Challengers even with a pretty solid roster. However, FaZe was victorious in the BoomTV Proving Grounds tournament, which took place from March 8 to 17. FaZe took down DarkZero Esports, EG, Built by Gamers academy, TSM academy, and Gen.G in the grand final

Also read: VALORANT Mobile gameplay gets leaked; we see the gameplay through Jett’s eyes

Roster Updates for FaZe VALORANT

If both POISED and supamen join FaZe’s VALORANT team, they will likely play alongside Andrej “babybay” Francisty, Quan “dicey” Tran, and Jake “Poach” Brumleve. Poach signed with FaZe earlier today, as he hinted at on Twitter and multiple sources have confirmed.

Rise in-game leader Kevin “POISED” Ngo is set to join FaZe’s VALORANTteam alongside Phat “supamen” Le, while Ryan “Shanks” Ngo will likely join the team as a content creator. Shanks could also act as the squad’s substitute player or sixth man, according to multiple sources.

The deal is said to be in the closing stages and will conclude soon.

Also read: VALORANT Mobile has now entered testing

Future for Rise and FaZe

FaZe had some solid players even before these signings. However, they lacked the edge to qualify for NA VCT Stage One Challengers. The players from Rise in conversation with FaZe have a lot to prove considering they failed to deliver on the biggest stage. But the potential for FaZe is immense. With the experience of “babybay” and “dicey”, some young talent can boost their roster’s performance.

Rise on the other hand seems to have no updates for a VALORANT roster and their future seems unclear. But how will the points won by Rise during NA VCT Stage One Challengers be effective now? Will FaZe be acquiring Rise’s VCT circuit points, which they amassed over the past few weeks of competition? The situation remains unclear.