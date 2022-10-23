Xerxia Valorant Roster parts with 4 Players

Xerxia Valorant Roster discards four players, including foxz, sushiboys, Crws, and sScary. They also part with Coach HeadHawk.

Xerxia was a very successful team throughout the duration of 2022 since they had such good team chemistry. They made their region proud b representing them in Masters tournaments. Under the leadership of HeadHawk, they also attended Valorant Champions Tournament but ended up in 13th-16th place.

There are many things that we are going to talk about in this article about Xerxia. Let us get into the details. We also have an article covering Zellsis joining C9, which is attached below.

Xerxia Valorant releases 4 Players and Head Coach

Every meets must have their own time to say goodbye. We, admins and staff under XERXIA, appreciated all of 5 members for staying with us.@Crws_vlrt @foxzfoxzfoxz @ImSushiboys pic.twitter.com/qvkKK57cEC — XERXIA (@XERXIAESPORTS) October 21, 2022



Speaking about the departure of their players, the official Twitter handle tweeted the above tweet. We can see that Xerxia got rid of the four players and also the head coach. Surf is the only player who is a duelist remaining in the team.

Xerxia made waves under the leadership of foxz, which is how they managed to qualify for the Masters and the Champions tournament. However, due to the unorthodox picking style of VCT 2023, many good teams are benched out as Riot diverts their attention to profit-making and trustworthy teams.

Xerxia was also very close to winning the APAC Challengers tournament but lost to Paper Rex’s unrelenting fury. The players of the team are now looking for contracts outside Xerxia. sScary already got an offer and joined Bleed Esports. Besides Paper Rex, the APAC scene for Valorant constantly struggles to keep up with other teams in VCT tournaments.

However, with the newer acquisitions that Xerxia makes, it will be interesting to see how they fare up with other emerging teams in the league. Xerxia hasn’t announced their new team, and we know this is a big decision, so it will take a while.

