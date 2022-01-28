Valorant Prime Gaming Loot: New Wayfinder Shorty is up for grabs just by connecting your prime gaming account to Valorant

Here is how to claim the new Wayfinder Shorty, a Valorant Prime Gaming free reward for all prime gaming users.

Prime Gaming is basically a premium experience on Twitch. Which is included with Amazon Prime and Prime Video memberships. And along with these features, a prime gaming membership allows players to get free loot for games.

And one such game which provides free in-game loot is Valorant. Valorant made some big plans to release a series of Prim gaming loot for the community.

Prime Gaming rewards for VALORANT starting February 2022 will include: 2 weapon skins, 2 player cards, 4 Gunbuddies, and 4 sprays. | #VALORANT — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) October 27, 2021

Wayfinder Shorty, the initial reward in a series of rewards

Don’t get caught out of position. Grab the Wayfinder Shorty skin. Available now through Prime Gaming: https://t.co/G0Wotn2PKl pic.twitter.com/aUjMSVnO4H — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 28, 2022

The Wayfinder shorty skin is a clean yet elegant-looking skin, which seems kike it was made for Chamber. But do keep in mind that this is just the initial skin as a reward for having prime gaming. We will get to see more skins and in-game loot going forward in Episode 4 of Valorant.

Now if you want to claim this free reward, here is how to.

How to Claim Valorant Prime Gaming Loot

To claim your free In-game loot you need to have a prime gaming account. If you don’t have one yet, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial of Prime.

And after that, all you have to do is claim your reward by going to the amazon prime gaming loot. However, keep in mind that prime gaming is not available everywhere. It is only available in a few countries, check out if your country has prime gaming or not at prime gaming countries.