Whats next for Sentinels after Zellsis leaves to Rejoins his former team Version1

Zellsis the powerhouse for sentinels seems to be homesick for his previous team, as he opts to Rejoin Version1 after a short series with Sen.

Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro is a 24-year-old Professional Valorant Player. He started his career by playing for Orgles5 but moved to Version 1 in February 2021. Where he stayed for about 16 months, but then made the move to join Sentinels in July 2022.

For Sentinels, the main goal was to qualify for Champions for which they acquitted some big names such as Zellsis and Shroud. But the dream remained a dream, as they weren’t able to take on the challenge in the Last Chance Qualifiers. And now looks like we are again going through some changes.

Zellsis Back in Version 1

Break in at HQ, nothing stolen, but something gained… pic.twitter.com/oNlPsbyLmj — Version1 (@version1gg) August 31, 2022

After what we can call a small vacation for Zellsis and his journey to get certified on Twitter he is back on the Version1 wagon. Where he will most probably be taking back his role as Initiator. But we will not get to see them play for about 2 months now.

But he did fulfill the SEN moto by creating the most hilarious content at the Sentinals BootCamp. A small recap is attached below.

Next steps for Sentinels

Now comes the topic of one of the most famous teams of the Valorant competitive scene, Sentinels. They were one of the best in the first seasons of VCT but fell off in the second one.

The let go of Zellsis shows a good potential of Sick coming back into the roster to dominate the match. And also the fact that Shroud might be continuing to play in the competitive scene. But one thing is for sure, we are definitely expecting sentinels to come up strong in the next season.