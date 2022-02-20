XQC reveals his brand new car live on stream

XQC briefly shows off his brand new car live on stream while playing Valorant and seems to be pretty proud of the purchase.

Félix Lengyel famously known as an XQC is a Twitch sensation and a pretty famous one at that. Even his bio reads ” THE BEST AT ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING. THE JUICER. LEADER OF THE JUICERS.” When I say that XQC is a sensation, don’t take it lightly as he has more than 10 million followers on his Twitch channel.

XQC is mainly famous for the shenanigans which he performs live on stream. He might be quite an open person on stream who constantly keeps his viewers entertained, but he is usually quiet about his personal life.

XQC Shows chat his new car

XQC seems to have purchased the BMW X6M, the third generation of BMW’s X6. And it seems to be one of the coolest SUVs out there. And its specifications are:

Engine: 4.4L Twin-Turbo V8 Gas

4.4L Twin-Turbo V8 Gas Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

8-Speed Automatic Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive

All-Wheel Drive Horsepower: 617 horsepower

617 horsepower 0-60 mph in: 3.8 seconds

3.8 seconds Price: $109,600

He preferred to show his car while in a valorant game as someone on chat asked him to. And his exact comments were “Kind of bussing, kind of bussing, sheesh“, he also said, “I actually insane, I like it a lot“.

In fact, the funny thing is that he doesn’t have a driver’s license. But that doesn’t stop him from purchasing his dream cars and increasing his collection with his status. He seems to be pretty happy with this latest purchase and we hope he enjoys it till he buys a new one.

