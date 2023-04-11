Valorant PBE Early 6.07 Patch Notes Show Threat Indicators In-Game!

Everyone looks forward to the Valorant PBE before the actual updates since it gives us an indication of what’s to come for the next patch. In addition, it is a great way for Riot to get feedback from the community. This time’s PBE did not feature MAJOR changes. However, it did bring us some cool features which are being tried out by Riot. Let us take a look at everything we know from the recent 6.07 PBE.

Valorant 6.07 PBE Patch Notes: Everything You Need to Know

While there are no major changes like a new map, a new agent, or a skill rework, there are some essential changes. In addition, we will see the return of Bind. We have covered the changes made to the map in an article before, you can find information about the changes here! Adding to that, the Bind changes are the only significant part of the PBE. Knowing all that, let us break down the changes we know.

A New Bind

There are lots of changes for both A and B sites. Prominently, players will find the Teleporter from B to A to be a little different than before. The location of the teleport has moved closer to the Showers. There is a vent opening in the wall on B while the triple boxes on A have been changed significantly. However, the map is set to return in the next patch which is 6.08. In addition, Icebox will be removed from the Map Pool.

General Updates

In addition to the huge change in Bind, there are several other things one should note. Let us take a look at two of the most important changes in the general category.

Visual Updates to in-game UI indicators (the yellow and red UI that appear when utility is around you or you are taking/about to take damage).

Added animation to Yellow Directional Indicator.

We have a Tweet which shows how the in-game UI indicators are going to look like below.

In addition, there are some known issues which Riot is attempting to fix in the game as well. Here is a list.

We are currently aware of an issue with mouse-bound PTT settings where those will not work when entering a match.

We are currently aware of an issue where displayed names in the friends pane might not be functioning correctly.

We are currently aware that updates to locale settings may not work.

Those are all the changes you need to be aware of in this Valorant PBE. We do not have a release date for the patch but we do have a release date for the next PBE. The next PBE will be on the 21st of April.