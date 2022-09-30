Valorant Night Market : Region Based Dates

The Valorant Night Market is an excellent source for players to pick up gun skins at a lower price, and it returns at the end of September.

This unique feature is exclusive to Valorant and comes in every once in a while. It offers great gun skins to players who have missed out on opportunities.

The prices are discounted. Players post screenshots of their favorite markets on the internet to show off their luck. Today we will look at when the new Night Market appears for Episode 5, Act 2.

What is the Valorant Night Market?

The Night Market’s unique feature offers players gun skins at a lesser price. Some players receive as much as a 50% discount from the shop if they get lucky.

There are six options to choose from, and each skin is locked behind a door.

The door opens when players click on it to reveal a gun skin. All the skin rarity is randomized. Moreover, players cannot choose what skin they want to purchase.

This randomized option makes it difficult for players to get what they want.

The ability to choose skins is something the fans have wanted for a while now, but Riot doesn’t seem to oblige.

Some players swear that having different gun skins give crisper aim and more recoil control. However, Riot denies any concept of a “skin buff.”

When does the Night Market Open?

Light’s getting dim, but the deals are heating up. Night. Market hits on 09.28.22 at 17:00 PT. pic.twitter.com/GvmrrhhVxG — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 22, 2022

In the tweet above, the Valorant Official Account mentions that the Market hits the servers on September 28th at 5 pm PT. There are no tournaments currently going on.

For the Asia Pacific and Europe players, the Night Market starts on September 29th. Timings are 17:00 PDT, 5:30 IST, and 2:00 CEST.

The Market will last till the end of the Act on October 10th and will tease the upcoming Agent 21 with a poster when it ends. You can read all about Agent 21 below.

However, stocking up on skins before the season reset is the priority for most players.