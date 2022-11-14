EG Valorant Roster for VCT 2023 : North American E-Sports Team to Bring in Ethan and BcJ

EG Valorant recently brought Ethan from NRG and BcJ from Xset to prepare for VCT 2023. They also announced their complete squad on Twitter.

EG recently picked up NRG Ethan and Xset BcJ since NRG has a new squad of former OpTic members, and Xset did not make franchising. Ethan is a popular flex player for NRG and has much LAN experience because of his time with 100 Thieves.

BcJ recently made waves due to his flashy plays and Initiator play smarts., but he also beat the odds and came up in the professional scene despite his condition.

Let us discuss their roles in EG and what is in the cards for the Team concerning VCT 2023.

Also Read: NRG Valorant Roster adds Ardiis and Victor in preparation for VCT 2023

EG Valorant Pick up Ethan and BcJ to complete their VCT 2023 Roster



Here’s the dilemma, EG now has seven members- Boostio, Apoth, Com, BcJ, Ethan, Jawgemo and Reformed. So at least two of them should be reserve members. Alternatively, they can switch around their team members anytime they want to try a new composition since that member will be trained on a specific agent.

However, let us talk about BcJ and Ethan. As great as the current EG members are, they lack a little explosiveness. This will be completed by Ethan’s experience and BcJ’s talent. Ethan primarily plays Breach and Kayo but is also an excellent Sage player. His team communication and veteran experience will be helpful for EG. Ethan was a key player for 100 Thieves but did not find success in NRG. With Ethan in EG now, the Team will look to maximise their chances of qualifying for higher stages.

BcJ was instrumental in getting Xset in VCT 2022 and made his mark on LAN events due to his genius Initiator plays. The fans are excited to see what the newcomer will do for his newest Team. EG’s performance in VCT has been mediocre in 2022, but they will look to change it next year when VCT 2023 begins in February.

Also Read: Team Liquid Valorant Roster Unveiled for VCT 2023: nAts, Sayf, and Redgar join the Team