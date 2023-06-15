Valorant TDM mode: Everything we know about the upcoming game mode

Riot Games recently revealed that a brand new TDM mode is coming to Valorant. And it’s set to release soon with the Episode 7 Aci I update.

The TDM mode hasn’t been of much fame in the first-person shooter (FPS) genre before. Nowadays, its craze has gone up. And even the Valorant community voiced their opinion on the mode’s inclusion.

And finally, in the last Dev Diaries episode, it was confirmed that the development team is working on a new TDM game mode. It will have all the abilities and weapons available for everyone.

And now, a prominent Valorant leaker going by the name Mike leaked crucial information regarding the upcoming game mode.

Mike reveals everything to know about the new Valorant TDM mode

After the announcement of the new Valorant TDM mode, fans have been very hyped up about it. And now, with the new leaks provided by Mike, they have something to prepare for.

Seeing all the details, some of the brightest can easily conjure up certain starts that might help their team win a game. And that creativity is something to look forward to.

According to the tweet, these are the certain factors known so far.

The first team to reach 100 kills, wins the match.

After you die, a respawn timer of 1.5 seconds is applied.

There will be four stages in every TDM match, and weapon loadouts will change for each stage.

Just like normal deathmatch mode, there will be Weapon Spawner Orbs, Recovery Orbs, Ultimate Orbs, and all the rest.

Every ability has a cooldown, and they will refresh over time.

Further leaks have also revealed a new map that will be exclusively set for the TDM mode. You can check out the map in the tweet embedded below.

First look at the new Valorant TDM mode

Everybody thought about how it will be having all weapons and abilities available. The recent actual details show it to be balanced. With a cooldown on abilities, there will be less spam. And, that will lead to more tactical usage.

Certain weapons not being available during a stage also makes it more competitive. Not seeing some players get obliterated with heavy weaponry, in the beginning, is always welcome.

This marks yet another reason to wait patiently for the upcoming Valorant Episode 7 Act I update. To know more about Valorant, feel free to click here.