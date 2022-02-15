VALORANT: Which agent compositions are the new metas for each map?

The agent composition metas are constantly changing with new agents, agent buffs and nerfs. So what are the current metas to help you rank up faster?

With so many agent choices in the game now, it’s hard to gauge the meta from map to map. Which maps are better to play Skye over Kayo? Which maps are better for Raze than Jett? Finally, which of the three Sentinels should you use from map to map and which Controller is a must have for which map.

Considering professional teams running different agent compositions, one can argue that there is no meta and it purely depends on skill. But given the obvious advantages one agent can have over another on a certain map cannot be ignored. A good example is having Viper on your team on Breeze. Breeze being such a big map with so many angles to cover,only Viper’s signature ability (Toxic Screen) provides utility over other Controllers.

Many fans favour some agent compositions because of how professional players can use those agent compositions. One fan mentions Gambits Icebox agent composition ad how good it is.

Current agent composition metas on each map

Although this might be completely subjective, a majority of the players would agree on these metas for each map.

Haven: Jett, Skye, Killjoy, Astra and Sova

Ascent: Jett, Kayo, KJ, Astra and Sova

Jett, Kayo, KJ, Astra and Sova Split: Raze, Skye, Chamber, Viper and Astra

Bind: Raze, Skye, Viper, Astra and Sova

Raze, Skye, Viper, Astra and Sova Icebox: Jett, KJ, Sage, Viper, Sova OR Reyna, Chamber, Sage, Viper and Sova

Breeze: Jett, Kayo, Chamber, Viper and Sova

Jett, Kayo, Chamber, Viper and Sova Fracture: Raze, Chamber, Viper, Astra and Breach

Icebox is the only map where the meta is solely dependent on a players ability to use different agents and get the maximum utility.

